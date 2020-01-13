January 11, 2020 John K. Winegar, 71, of Salem, formerly of California, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. John is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Cindy L. Winegar. Condolences may be left for the family at www.johnmoakey.com. Arrangements handled by J. M. Oakey and Son Funeral Home, Salem, 389-5441.
