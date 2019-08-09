WINBORNE, Lee W. January 14, 1926 - August 7, 2019 Lee W. Winborne, 93, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully in her home while surrounded by family, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born on January 14, 1926, in Devon, Pa. Lee was a quiet leader, teacher, artisan, author, appraiser, tinsmith, collector, researcher, and historian as well as a mom, wife, grandma, great-grandma and simply…Lee. For family she was a significant lifeline who will be deeply missed. She leaves behind a legacy of anecdotes and a lifetime of memories for all who knew her. It is the little things that seem to stand out the most – the rolled-up Kleenex, the pockets full of pens and peppermints, the "woo-ooo's" to find each other in the house, the laughter, the monkey collection, the stories she could tell, the adventures, the smiles, the hugs and kisses, the life lessons, and the wealth of knowledge she was so willing to share. We are all a little better for having her in our lives. Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Roger M. Winborne Jr.; and brothers, Peter Weidenbacher and Richard L. Weidenbacher Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Susan; son, Terry (Carolyn); daughter, Kathy (Mark); granddaughter, Mya; granddaughter, Emma (Jon); grandson, Luke (Cary); great-grandchildren, Olivia, Declan, Bricen, Makenzy, Kimberly, Hailey and Savannah; as well as nieces, nephews, and many loving friends. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Christ Episcopal Church, 1101 Franklin Road, SW, Roanoke. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Evergreen Burial Park, 1307 Summit Avenue, SW, Roanoke. In lieu of flowers, Lee specifically requested donations be made to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke or to Blue Ridge Independent Living Center in Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
