September 23, 2019 Tilton E. (Gene) Wimmer, 77, of Bent Mountain, Va., passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he retired from Norfolk Southern after 42 years. Gene could always be found outside working in his garden and yard. He loved passing on the bounty of his garden to friends and neighbors. Gene is survived by his wife of 10 years, Linda C. Wimmer; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Greg Sward; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda Wimmer and Ted Godwin; three granddaughters, Megan, Kira and Olivia Sward; stepchildren, Kimberly and Scott Butler, Tony and Meg Casey; six stepgrandchildren; special cousin, Roger Cando; and numerous other cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph E. Wimmer Jr. and Lottie Shilling Wimmer; and his wife of 38 years, Carol Conner Wimmer. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Mount Union Church of the Brethren, 9420 Bent Mountain Road, Bent Mountain. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Mount Union Church Building Fund. Donations may be sent to Mount Union Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 192, Bent Mountain, VA 24059 earmarked Building Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

