WIMMER LZ Epperly March 21, 1918 September 16, 2019 LZ Epperly Wimmer, of Salem, Va., passed away at the age of 101, Monday, September 16, 2019. She was born March 21, 1918 in Huffville, Va., the daughter of Millard and Mobie Epperly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harless Wimmer; daughters, Claudie Mobie and Amy Wimmer, Nadine Vogel , Jeanette Burnside; sons-in-law, Wayne Austin, Walter Vogel, Rev. Joe Burnside; sisters, Kate King, Georgia Cox; brother, Daniel (Bud) Epperly. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Bobbie and Buddy Poff, Linda and Shelly Rosenbloom; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Melissa Wimmer; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Jane McKee; many nieces, nephews and in-laws. LZ was a life-long member of the Methodist Church, first at Huffville UMC and then Calvary UMC, Salem, Va. The family would like to thank the staff of the Hermitage-Roanoke for the excellent care while she was a resident there. Also, thank you to her very caring neighbor, Bob Lancaster. Funeral services will be held at Noon Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home, Salem, Va., with the Rev. Tim Gearhart and the Rev. Joe Cobb officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. The burial will follow at Huffville UMC Cemetery. There will be no formal graveside service but everyone is welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in LZ's name may be made to Huffville Cemetery, Huffville UMC, C/O Cline Wimmer, 1004 Huffville Rd. N.E., Pilot, Va. 24138.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.