January 27, 2020 Julia P. Wimmer, 87, of Roanoke, Va, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, William A. Wimmer Jr. Julie, as she liked to be called, is survived by her son, William A. Wimmer III; grandson, William J. Wimmer; granddaughter, Aleah Joy Wimmer; and brother, Vincent Pampley. She was born on September 1, 1932 in Washington, D.C. Julie graduated from Bladensburg High School. She worked as a legal secretary for a variety of law firms for nearly 40 years. Julie loved cats and enjoyed helping friends and family with legal documentation. She also enjoyed, gardening, playing dominos, crafts, and making delicious pies and banana pudding. She was actively involved with Red Hats, Meals on Wheels, Awana, Vacation Bible School, Children's Church, Flower Ministry and the Care Ministry. The family wishes to thank her church family at Gospel Light Baptist Church, her friends, and neighbors who greatly enriched her life and enabled her to retain her independence for so long. Viewing will be from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Wyatt officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Angels of Assisi in Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
WIMMER, Julia P.
To plant a tree in memory of Julia WIMMER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.