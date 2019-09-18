Samuel Calvin Wilson, 83, of Roanoke, Va. and formerly of Lake Panasoffkee, Fla., passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Arrangements by Oakey's East Chapel and Crematory (540) 977-3909.

