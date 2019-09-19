January 2, 1936 September 16, 2019 Samuel Calvin Wilson, 83, a long-time resident of Roanoke, Va., until his later retirement years when he lived in Penhook, Va., and Lake Panasoffkee, Fla., passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Monseur Wilson, who died in 1996; his parents, Raymond S. Wilson and Sarah Harman Wilson; and his three siblings, Corinne Wilson, Ellen Carol Wilson and Angie Wilson Albert. Samuel was born on January 2, 1936, at his parent's home in Southeast Roanoke. He left Jefferson High School in 1954 to join the United States Marine Corps. While stationed in southern California, he met movie star, Grace Kelly; while in Hawaii, he said the Marines ate so much pineapple at every meal that after leaving the military he rarely ate it. He also served in Korea after the war where he said the plight of the children was sad. He returned to civilian life in Roanoke and earned his high school diploma at the Viaud School. Samuel met his wife at George's Drive-In Restaurant. He was a customer and she was his waitress. They married on April 7, 1958. In the early 1960s, he started his 35-year-career as an engineering technician for the U.S. Forest Service's Roanoke office. For many years, he attended the men's ACC college basketball championship tournament. In March of 1966, he and his friends went to the men's NCAA college national basketball tournament where they were eyewitnesses to history as the Texas Western College team won the national championship, becoming the first team with an all-Black players starting lineup to win the title. Samuel always encouraged his daughters to pursue higher education, and all three received college diplomas (as have his two grandchildren). He was a dog lover and enjoyed fishing, bowling, and watching sports and the TV shows, "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy." In his retirement years, he enjoyed fellowship with his church communities in Sandy Level, Va., and Lake Panasoffkee; and he did various activities with friends in Countryside RV Park and Lake Panasoffkee. Samuel is survived by his three daughters, Carol T. Wilson-Bunn (Jim) of Roanoke, Angela M. Wilson of Troutville, Va., and Sarah W. Cook (Ron) of Troutville; his grandchildren, Samuel Alfred Cook (Samantha Garst Cook) of Manassas, Va., and Carly Jane Cook (longtime-boyfriend 1st Lt. Alex Granata, USA) of Roanoke; second wife, Salle A. Morse Wilson (married 1998) of Roanoke; close first-cousin, Sherrell Poff (Phyllis) of Willis, Va.; numerous nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Col. B.B. Albert Jr., USA (Ret.) of Parkville, Mo.; and other relatives. On Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 2 to 3 p.m., friends may visit with the family at Oakey's East Chapel, 5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke. Then at 3 p.m. the funeral service will be conducted at Oakey's East Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Roanoke Valley SPCA or to the Humane Society/SPCA Lake Panasoffkee. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
