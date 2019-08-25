May 2, 1927 August 21, 2019 Pearl (Julia) Wilson, 92, of Troutville, Va., was called home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Julia was born on May 2, 1927, in Salem, Va., to the late Andrew Minnick and Lydia Marsh Minnick. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Earnest "Leon" Wilson; her brother, James Minnick; and her sister, Arlene Van Hoy. Julia is survived by her sister, Edna Goodroe; brother, Ashby Minnick and his wife, Wanda; sister-in-law, Dottie; niece, Debra Simpson and husband, Charles; nephew, William Wall and wife, Maura; and many other nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all of the nurses at Hermitage who cared for Julia especially, Ed and Linda, and to also thank all from Gentle Shepherd Hospice, especially, Sara Stump and Mary Luz Cole. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Roy L. Miller and the Rev. Joe Cobb officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

