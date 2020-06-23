January 17, 1953 June 21, 2020 Nancy Carol DeVilbiss Wilson of Roanoke, Virginia, passed to her Heavenly home on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was a joyful and loving wife and mother as well as a skilled family nurse practitioner. Nancy was devoted to her family and her profession, and a blessing to all who knew her. The Emily Dickinson poem "If I can stop one heart from breaking," was a guide for her life. Nancy was in the second class of women admitted to the undergraduate school of arts and sciences at the University of Virginia and graduated in 1975. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing from the Medical College of Virginia and was a pioneer as one of the first family nurse practitioners in Virginia. Nancy provided sensitive, exceptional professional care during her career. Her practice spanned a variety of settings including public health, home health, Roanoke College Student health, Roanoke City employee health and Bradley Free Clinic. She was active in the Southwest Virginia Council of Nurse Practitioners and was active in the BD Chapter of the P.E.O Sisterhood. Nancy loved her family deeply and selflessly. She was born in Radford, Virginia on January 17, 1953 to Wesley and Betty DeVilbiss. She is survived by her husband, James T. Wilson III; her son, David D. Wilson; daughters, Jennifer D. Buckett and Elizabeth D. Kitchin; sister, Deborah Tipton; brother, Daniel W. DeVilbiss; and four grandchildren, Evan and Sam Wilson and James and Anne Buckett, as well as nieces and nephews. Following a small family service, Nancy will be interred at Mountain View Cemetery, Boones Mill, Virginia. A celebration of her life will be held outdoors on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Details regarding the event will be shared once plans are finalized. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Bradley Free Clinic, METAvivors Cancer Research, or to the BD Chapter of the P.E.0. Sisterhood. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com. "If I can stop one heart from breaking" by Emily Dickinson If I can stop one heart from breaking, I shall not live in vain; If I can ease one life the aching, Or cool one pain, Or help one fainting robin Unto his nest again, I shall not live in vain.
