WILSON Mariko Tanaka July 31, 1936 August 4, 2019 Mariko Tanaka Wilson, 83, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was a devout Christian and enjoyed attending church at Calvary Memorial. She was born in Japan on July 31, 1936 to the late Takeji and Tora Nagai Tanaka. She was proud of becoming an American Citizen. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hugh A. Wilson; son, David Richard Wilson and brother, Masuo Tanaka. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Felecia Wilson and Larry Kipfinger, sisters and brothers-in-law, Kumiko Smutko, Atsuko and Tommy Bowles, and Yuko and Gene Worke; granddaughter, Cassidy Kipfinger; four nieces, Paula Wire, Sheila Smith, Joyce Johnson, and Sandy Galindo, eight nephews; Thomas and Jason Bowles, Eric Smutko, Eugene Worke, Dean, Randy and Shawn Wilson, and Ronnie Novoa. A graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside California. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Calvary Memorial. Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services entrusted with arrangements.

