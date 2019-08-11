WILSON Mariko Tanaka July 31, 1936 August 4, 2019 Mariko Tanaka Wilson, 83, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was a devout Christian and enjoyed attending church at Calvary Memorial. She was born in Japan on July 31, 1936 to the late Takeji and Tora Nagai Tanaka. She was proud of becoming an American Citizen. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hugh A. Wilson; son, David Richard Wilson and brother, Masuo Tanaka. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Felecia Wilson and Larry Kipfinger, sisters and brothers-in-law, Kumiko Smutko, Atsuko and Tommy Bowles, and Yuko and Gene Worke; granddaughter, Cassidy Kipfinger; four nieces, Paula Wire, Sheila Smith, Joyce Johnson, and Sandy Galindo, eight nephews; Thomas and Jason Bowles, Eric Smutko, Eugene Worke, Dean, Randy and Shawn Wilson, and Ronnie Novoa. A graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside California. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Calvary Memorial. Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services entrusted with arrangements.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.