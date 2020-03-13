March 11, 2020 Joyce Dent Wilson of Roanoke, Va., entered into her final rest on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Deo V. Wilson; her parents, Terrill and Eula Dent; and brothers, Dan, John, Norman and Randall Dent. Joyce and Deo made their home in Alexandria, Va., for a number of years operating a successful court reporting business, In the 1980s they sold the business and retired to their hometown of Roanoke, Va. She had a lifelong love for animals as shown in her rescues and support of various animal shelters and organizations. Joyce was a member of Bonsack Baptist Church. She is survived by her brother, George Dent, and a number of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Jeanne's Elderly Care for their compassionate care of Joyce over the last few years. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Robert Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce WILSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.