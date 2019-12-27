December 22, 2019 James W. Wilson of Roanoke, Va., passed away at his home on Sunday, December 22, 2019. After leaving the United States Marine Corps with an honorable discharge, he worked for Norfolk Southern for 32 years. After retiring, he loved farming, mowing hay and looking after his cattle and horses. James was preceded in death by his father and mother, Jim and Ethel Wilson; sisters, Agnes Church and Phyllis Barkheimer; and his two loving canines, Chester and Mitzi. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Peggy; his twin brother, Pat Wilson and wife, Peggy; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Bud Nichols officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until the 2 p.m. service time on Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and gifts, please make donations to the SPCA or to a cancer organization. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
WILSON, James W.
