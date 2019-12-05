WILSON James Cecil July 1, 1929 December 3, 2019 James Cecil (Jim) Wilson, 90 of Tazewell, Va., died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home. Born July 1, 1929 at Caretta, WV, he was a son of the late John Dewie Wilson and Ollie E. Kiser Wilson. He was a 1947 graduate of Honaker High School and a United States Air Force Veteran. Mr. Wilson was a member of Tazewell Christian Church and the North Tazewell Lions Club. He was a longtime employee of the Virginia Game and Inland Fisheries, working through the ranks and retiring in 1991 as Captain. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Catherine; son-in-law, Rob Altizer; brother-in-law, Jack Hawks. He is survived by daughters, Sandy Pomrenke and husband, Karl of Radford, Va. and Lisa Altizer of Roanoke, Va.; grandchildren, Joseph Pomrenke and wife, Piere, Lindsay Call and husband, Jeff, Logan Altizer, and Carly Altizer; great-grandchildren, Abigail and Sophie Call; brothers, Ronald Wilson and wife, Shirley of Ohio and Walt Wilson and wife, Emma of Tennessee; sister-in-law, Helen Hawks; several nieces and nephews; special friend and caregiver, Stella Ford. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum at Claypool Hill, Va. where crypt side committal services will be conducted at 2 p.m. with Pastor Nathan Thomas officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests, memorial donations be made to Tazewell Christian Church, 591 Pine St. Tazewell, VA 24651. Peery & St. Clair Funeral Home is serving the Wilson family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.peerystclairfuneralhome.com.
