March 26, 2020 George Conrad Wilson, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, retired Presbyterian minister, left his earthly life on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Wilson; his brother, W. David Wilson; sons, George Conrad Wilson Jr. and William "Bill" Wilson; daughter, Kelly Wilson Clark; as well as nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. The Rev. Wilson was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, and attended North Carolina State University before graduating from the University of Hawaii (Manoa) and acquiring a Master's in Business Administration from Auburn University. He lived a life of service, first as a decorated wartime officer in the United States Air Force and later as a Presbyterian minister to congregations in Donalds and Greenwood, South Carolina after graduating with a Doctor of Ministry from Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia. The Rev. Wilson was a lifelong Christian of enduring faith whose life reflected his deeply held belief in the power of God's love to change the world. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

