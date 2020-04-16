Wilson Florine Kasey April 11, 2020 Florine Kasey Wilson, 72, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Friends may view the remains at Serenity on Friday, April 17, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m. A private service will be held. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service. www.serenityfuneralhome.net For other funeral details and livestreaming, go to www.facebook.com/serenity-funeral-home-100303831659697/

