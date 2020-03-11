March 5, 2020 Cheryl A. Wilson, 63, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Serenity Funeral Home. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

