WILSON Barbara Ann November 16, 2019 Barbara Ann Wilson, 75, of Hardy, Va., died Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Helmut Knoll; and mother, Margery Knoll. Surviving are her husband, Donald Wilson; daughter, Donna Arnold (Bob); grandson, Lance Arnold; brother, Steve Knoll, and sister, Susan Knipp (Jay). Memorial services will be held at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations can be made to Carilion Hospice Services of Franklin County. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount/Smith Mountain Lake.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.