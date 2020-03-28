March 27, 2020 Ernest M. Wills, 81, of Roanoke passed away on Thursday, March 27, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, in Fair View Cemetery. A viewing for no more than ten people at a time will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. 366-0707.

To plant a tree in memory of Ernest Wills as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.