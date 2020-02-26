March 17, 1932 February 22, 2020 Barbara Jean Moore Willis of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born on March 17, 1932, in Bedford, Va., the fourth daughter of Della Elizabeth and Charles Gary Moore. Jean was preceded in death by her mother, father, and two sisters, Frances Elizabeth Turner and Helen Eunice Skinnell. She is survived by one sister, Kathy Smith; one son, James Edward Willis II and his wife, Susan Childers Willis; four grandsons, James Edward Willis III, Benjamin Daniel Willis, Michael Adam Willis and Andrew Jacob Willis; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. After receiving her B.S. degree in Pharmacy from the Medical College of Virginia in 1953, she came to Roanoke and practiced pharmacy at Lipes Pharmacy, Garland's on Grandin Road and became pharmacist-manager at Brambleton Drug on August 18, 1969, until she retired in 1997. She dearly loved her family at Grandin Court Baptist Church. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with Dr. Kevin Meadows officiating. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Bedford, Va. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
