WILLIE JR., Thurman L. June 10, 1946 - September 1, 2019 Thurman L. Willie Jr., 73, of Martinsville, Va., died Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born June 10, 1946 a son of the late Thurman Willie Sr. and Emily Willie. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Willie; and brother, David Lewis Willie. Mr. Willie served 18 years as an 11B Infantryman, obtaining the rank of First Sergeant, and awarded two ARCAM awards. He also attended Non-Commissioned Officer School. He started to work in the summer months working for Stanley Furniture and exceled to Plant Superintendent of Stanley's new finishing room. He had a strong work ethic. Mr. Thurman also worked for Lilly Co., Valspar, and Sumter Cabinet Company Korn Industries, Inc. Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Evelyn Christine B. Willie; three sons, Ricky Fain Willie and wife Donna, Darren Scott Willie and wife Amy, Randolph Thurman Willie and wife Erin; and seven grandchildren, Ricky Lee Fain Jr., Allison Renee Fain, Brayden Tyler Willie, Ethan Randolph Willie, Lila Rebecca Willie, Madison Elizabeth Willie, and Jacob Alexander Willie. Funeral services will be conducted from Mountain View Baptist Church in Collinsville 2 p.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Carson Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Clearview Cemetery with military honors. His family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Most Popular
-
‘The NCAA process is horrible’: Brock Hoffman's family blindsided by final ruling
-
Cox, Comcast and Dish customers mad about not getting ACC Network
-
Injury bug bites Virginia Tech in big way during loss to Boston College
-
Virginia Tech football: Turnover-troubled Hokies tripped up by BC
-
CASEY: 'Real ID' takes effect in about 13 months
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.