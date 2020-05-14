May 11, 2020 Irene Hare Williamson, age 108, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at The Glebe Health Care Center. She attributed her long life to her faith in God. Irene's family wishes to acknowledge the staff of The Glebe for the many years of wonderful care. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Mountain View Memorial Park in Richwood, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Summerdean Church of the Brethren, 6604 Plantation Road, Roanoke, VA 24019, Davis Stuart School, 103 Cottage Drive, Lewisburg, WV 24901, or to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made to Irene's family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

