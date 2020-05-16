May 13, 2020 Tracy D. Williams, 54, of Roanoke, got her wings to Heaven on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Doug and David Duschean; her mother and father, Aileen and Jake Duschean; and her beloved mother-in-law, Ramona Williams. She is survived by her loving husband, Tom Williams; two sons, Jacob and Alec Williams (whom she adored); brother, Darren; and sister, Teresa Duschean (all of Roanoke). Tracy attended Bridgewater College in Virginia as a freshman. While residing in South Carolina, she continued her education at Midlands Technical College in Columbia and Lander University in Greenwood. Tracy spent the last 12 years of her professional life working for Wells Fargo Financial Advisers as a Senior Registered Client Associate (CA). Tracy was definitely a team player. She was a mentor to many CAs, and she provided invaluable technical understanding to onboarding Financial Advisors. She took the time to figure out the most efficient way to accomplish tasks and was always willing to share her vast technical system knowledge with all of her associates. In addition, Tracy was involved in a multitude of philanthropic activities. She donated blood on a regular basis, and contributed to multiple charities including United Way of Roanoke Valley. She helped build a home locally with Habitat for Humanity. Her last philanthropic activity was a substantial donation to Feeding America during the COVID-19 crisis. She was an organ donor, but unfortunately her heart gave out before any organs could be harvested. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, 540-366-0707. A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Feeding America of Southwest Virginia or the Brain Aneurism Foundation.

To plant a tree in memory of Tracy Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.