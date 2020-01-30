April 28, 1942 January 25, 2020 Rufus Dean Williams of Roanoke, Va., went home on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born in Princeton, W.Va. on April 28, 1942, he was a devoted son to the late Ada Virginia Bailey Williams and the Reverend George Thomas Williams. Dean and his wife whom he adored, Joyce Epperly Williams, have two special children, Lisa Lyrae Williams, who was and will ever be his baby girl and Jeffrey Dean Williams, who as a child served as his daddy's bodyguard and who is married to a most wonderful daughter-in-law, Karen Hartsel Williams. His cherished grandchildren are Jordan Lyrae Williams (aka Babycakes), Haley Ryan Williams (aka Haleycakes), Kendall Jameson Wescoat (aka Kendallina) and Jeffrey Dean Williams Jr (aka Big Guy). Dean was the second of five children. Surviving are brothers, Thomas Carol Williams and Ronnie Lee Williams (Pat) and sisters, Brenda Sheryl Ashwell (Winnie) and Deborah Mae Oakie (Tom). Also surviving are several maternal cousins and a number of nieces and nephews. Joyce and Dean were married nearly 57 years ago at Bonsack Baptist Church returning some years ago and are members there now. After working in restaurant management in his early career, Dean spent most of his career working for the Norfolk Southern Railroad, as a brakeman, conductor and General Yardmaster on the Roanoke Terminal. His favorite pastime was to meet and fellowship with friends at McDonald's Lakeside to solve the world's problems. The monthly lunch with his buddies in the Southeast Boys group was another favorite activity. The family would like to thank those in the Neurological Trauma Unit at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for the special care they gave Dean during his last hospitalization. A Celebration of Dean's Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Bonsack Baptist Church, 4845 Cloverdale Road. The family will receive friends and loved ones at the church beginning at noon on Saturday. A time of fellowship will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a memorial donation in Dean's name to the "Living Stones" initiative at Bonsack Baptist Church or the Local Office on Aging in Roanoke. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
