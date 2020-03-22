September 25, 1930 March 20, 2020 Rebecca Elizabeth Salmon Williams, 89, went home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ on Friday, March 20, 2020. Born in Roanoke, Va., on Thursday, September 25, 1930, to the late Rev. and Mrs. W. B. Salmon. She spent her life ministering the Gospel of Christ thru piano and song. Her life was her testimony to God's faithfulness. The most important thing she would want you to know as you read this: Do you know Jesus Christ as your Lord & Savior? John 3:16 KJV. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Hammond Williams Sr.; son, the Rev. George H. 'Tex' Williams Jr.; and 11 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela W. Braxton; daughter-in-law, Bonita L. Williams; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, the Rev. Daniel R. Salmon; one sister, Ruby Parks Whitt; a host of nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. Considering the current events, a private service must take place at Sherwood Memorial Park. Friends and family are welcome to join the celebration of life on Monday, March 23, 2020, between 2 and 8 p.m. at her daughters' home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
