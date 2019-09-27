September 25, 2019 It was "A Glorious Day" when Phyllis Taylor (MawMaw) Williams, 87, of Roanoke, Va., was welcomed into the Gates of Heaven on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was born to the late Austin Taylor and Lora Taylor. Phyllis was a graduate of Jefferson High School in Roanoke, Va. She was a lifetime member of Oakland Baptist Church. This is where she was the happiest. Phyllis and her husband, Fred Williams, loved working with Vacation Bible School. She cherished her bible study program, friendship and fellowship. Her commitment and love for Christ was shared with her children. Phyllis raised her children teaching and sharing that the love of GOD was the most important love in your life. She witnessed and shared her faith with all that she met. Phyllis leaves a devoted husband of 58 years, Fred Williams of Covington, Va. They spent many years traveling and would send for their children to join them at their favorite destinations. Phyllis and Fred had a love story that was felt by everyone they met. Their children grew up in a home that was filled with love for each other and for Christ. Fred was her rock, her heart, her best friend. She even told him in her very last days that she loved him the first time they met. Phyllis thanked Fred loudly in front of her children and she passed as they held hands tenderly. Phyllis has three children, Lora Mowbray (Mike), Lisa Sutliff (Donnie) and David Williams (Alison Kopcial) that love her as deeply as she loved them. She had a son, Tommy Hayes, that had preceded her in death. Her children were the light of her life. From room mother, PTA President, to taxi driver for all the teams they played for and cheered for. Phyllis even took her children's friends and opened her heart and home to all that we knew. Holidays with family and friends were celebrated in a very large way, every time and any occasion. She loved to decorate inside and out and the neighborhood and all that drove by or stopped for a visit enjoyed her beautiful decorations and a home filled with love. Phyllis's light of life became the brightest when she became a grandmother, Maw Maw. Her grandchildren are Jessica Hayes, Morgan Lawrence (Wes Lawrence), Taylor Williams (Lindsey Blankenship), Holleigh Lewis (Wayne Lewis), Michael Mowbray, Joseph Sutliff and Carie Sutliff; and great-grandchildren, Ariana Mowbray, Landen Lewis and Sydney Lewis. Each grandchild has a very unique and very special relationship with their Maw Maw. At one time in Phyllis's life, her children were her spark, but the title of Maw Maw completed her life, her cup overflowed, her heart full, her life filled. The last week of her life, her husband, children and grandchildren were by her side. Scriptures read, songs were sung, and an abundance of prayers surrounded her. Her final wish to be at home was granted. Her final breath was taken as she held the hand of the one she loved deeply, her husband Fred. Phyllis was an Angel in the shape of our mom. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Oakland Baptist Church with the Rev. Kelly Dampeer officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
