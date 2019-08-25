WILLIAMS Phyllis Chandler December 24, 1946 August 23, 2019. Phyllis Chandler Williams, 72, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born in Christiansburg, Va. on December 24, 1946 to the late Oakley and Ruth Hanks Chandler. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Larry Chandler and sister-in-law, Ann Chandler. Phyllis served the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary as well as the Auxiliary to the Virginia State Firefighter's Association for over 40 years and served as President for both and Secretary of the State Association for over 25 years. She was a member of Park United Methodist Church as well as St. Paul United Methodist Church for many years. Phyllis retired from the Montgomery County Public School system after working in various capacities for over 30 years. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Williams; sons and daughter-in-law, Tony Sarver, Terry and Denise Williams, Jeremy Williams; grandchildren, Madison, Peyton, Oakley, Rally; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Shrader, Becky DeWeese; as well as numerous other relatives and countless wonderful friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Christiansburg with the Rev. Paul Song and the Rev. Neal Turner officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, 110 Depot Street, Christiansburg, Va. 24073.
