April 20, 2020 Pauline Williams, 87, of Vinton, Va., joined Jim, her husband of 65 years in heaven, on April 20, 2020. She died from natural causes in the Vinton home they had made together for the last 50 years. She was predeceased by one son, Mark Dennis Williams; her parents, M.D. Sr. and Alta C. Smith of Lebanon, Va., brothers, Gaines, Fred, M.D. Jr., Calvin, Lloyd Ruth "Rooster"; and sister, Ethel. Surviving are seven sons and their spouses, Mike of Roanoke, Steve and Jayne of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Eddie and Mary of Potomac, Maryland, Dan and Debbie of Vinton, Joe also of Vinton, Benjy of Dallas, Texas, and Andy and Becky also of Dallas; along with 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother, Billy Joe Smith of Lebanon; sister and brother-in-law, Rosa Lee and Nathan Elmore of Princeton, W.Va., and several nieces and nephews. The family would also like to acknowledge her wonderful caregivers of the last three years. Pauline graduated from Lebanon High School and Bluefield College. She met Jim at her first job as a secretary with the Virginia Department of Highways in Lebanon in 1952. Leaving Lebanon for Jim's first job promotion, Pauline and he started a family with short stays in Bristol and Richmond, returning to Lebanon for a couple of years, before spending the next seven years on the Eastern Shore in Accomac, Virginia. They made several lifetime friends there from "the boys" elementary school, Cub Scout, Boy Scout and Drummondtown Baptist Church activities. Within a week of moving to Vinton in 1970, Pauline was volunteering to help at the Vinton Baptist Church Vacation Bible School. Such was her life of service to the Lord while taking care of her children as they progressed from being boys to young men. She and Jim attended every Cub and Boy Scout award, music performance, athletic contest, high school and college graduation, and weddings of all the boys. Pauline was a Scout Den Mother, church nursery worker, and William Byrd band candy mom. As the older boys started college, she baby sat and then ran a small day care center in the house basement. It was the only day care where the children cried when they had to leave at the end of the day as they enjoyed it so much. In later years, she volunteered for several charities. One of them was Samaritan's Purse for whom she collected over 900-1000 shoe boxes a year for several years, filling them with donations from others and her bargain shopping so less fortunate children got something at Christmas. Pauline was a consistent and faithful Christian woman throughout her years which her life exemplified, especially as a parent, when she and Jim unselfishly devoted many of their retirement years to taking care of son Joe who was paralyzed from an automobile accident in November 1991. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations can be made to the charity of your choice, or to the Williams Family Memorial Fund, c/o Pathways Baptist Church, 200 West Diamond, Gaithersburg, MD 20877. The fund is designated to support the church's children's ministries. Arrangements by
