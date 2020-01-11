Paul Stevens Williams, 60, of Salem, Va., passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Arrangements by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem (540) 389-5441.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.