WILLIAMS Mary Lucy Stores June 19, 1936 August 25, 2019 Mary Lucy Stores Williams, 83, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 with Viewing at 12 p.m. until service at Serenity Funeral Home.

