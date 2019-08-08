WILLIAMS Lillian Virginia February 11, 1936 August 6, 2019 Lillian Virginia Williams, 83, of Mays Hollow, Pembroke, Va., departed this life in the loving presence of her family at Heritage Hall in Rich Creek, Va. Tuesday morning, August 6, 2019. She was born in Pembroke on February 11, 1936 and had earlier been employed in domestic work and at the Giles County Workshop. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Williams and several aunts and uncles. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Carolyn and Merril Conley of Pembroke; her seven grandchildren, Bobby, Travis, Mary Mae, April, Tammy, Erin and Carol Frances; her 19 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren; several special cousins, neices and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 in the Kendall Funeral Home, 605 Snidow St., Pembroke with burial following in the Fillinger Cemetery at Pembroke. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the services. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com
