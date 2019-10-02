WILLIAMS
Lawrence A.
September 27, 2019
Lawrence A. (Flip) Williams, Sr., 80, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Williams Memorial Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Per his request, there will be no viewing. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
