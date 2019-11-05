WILLIAMS Kathy Jo February 29, 1960 November 3, 2019 Kathy Jo Williams, 58, of Pembroke, Va., departed this life Sunday morning, November 3, 2019 at her home. Born in Cumberland County, Fayetteville, N.C. on February 29, 1960 she was a daughter of Buren and Barbara Hilton Williams. She was also preceded in death by her father, Buren Williams, and her brother, Greg Williams. She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Barbara Ann Williams of Pembroke, her sisters; Patricia Williams of the home, Deborah Brickey of Craig County, and Karen Williams of Pembroke, and several neices and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke. Burial will follow in Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home two hour before the services. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.

