January 5, 2020 Lindsey Dane Williams Jr., 89, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens with full military rites. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
