WILLIAMS Joseph E. June 5, 1938 July 5, 2019 Joseph E. Williams, 81, Smith Mountain Lake, Va., passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. Joe was born June 5, 1938 in Kane, Pa., to the late Sarah E. Williams and William H. Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and mother of children, Shirley Jean Williams; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Anger, Frances Jane Perfetto; and brother, William E. Williams (Shirley). Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Betsy Lynne Applegate-Williams of Moneta, Va.; son, Joseph Earl Williams Jr. (Mary); and grandson, Parker of Fairfax, Va.; daughter, Sara Jean Goodrich (Adam) of Tekoa, Wash.; sister, Sarah Pauline Adelsberger (Charles) of Tonawanda, N.Y.; stepdaughter, Krista Lynne Dowdy and her daughter, Krisha Nicole; stepson, Michael Applegate; and numerous nephews and nieces. Mr. Williams completed his engineering degree at Pennsylvania State University and afterwards served in the United States Army. Upon completing his military commitment, he moved to Martinsville, Va. in 1963 and was employed in the furniture manufacturing industry until his retirement. Since retirement, Joe enjoyed living on Smith Mountain Lake and traveling with his wife. When not traveling Joe stayed busy with multiple on-going projects which were always "over engineered", spending time with his family and watching his grandson, Parker, grow into a fine "young lad". At the families request services will be private. Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request that you plant a tree in memory of a loved one.

