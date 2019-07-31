WILLIAMS Hallie Virginia July 28, 2019 Hallie Virginia Williams, 94, of Natural Bridge Station, Va., died Sunday, July 28, 2019. Funeral service 11 am. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel with visitation one hour before service.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.