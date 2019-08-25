WILLIAMS Gerald Stiff June 15, 1926 August 23, 2019 Gerald Stiff Williams, 93, of Maybrook Community, Pembroke, Va., departed this life Friday morning, August 23, 2019 at the home of his nephew in Pembroke. Born in Giles County on June 15, 1926, he was a son of the late Claude and Lema Stiff Williams. He was a 1944 graduate of Newport High School, a veteran of the United States Army, a devoted farmer, and was a retired supervisor in the CA Dept. at the Celanese Plant in Narrows with many years service. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Sadie Meredith Williams (married in 1952), his brothers, Claude Jr Williams and Robert M. Williams; and his sisters, Rachel Atkins, Margaret Williams, and Mary Sue Williams. He leaves to cherish his memory his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Bonnie Williams of Maybrook; his sister, Jean Williams of Roanoke; his devoted nephew and caregiver and his wife Jeff and Merinda Williams of Pembroke; his special caring neices Judy Franklin of Maybrook and Robin W Hundley of Pearisburg ;several other neices and nephews; and his faithful dog, Scooter. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 in the Kendall Funeral Home, 605 Snidow St., Pembroke (casual dress requested, Bibbs welcome, to honor Gerald's lifestyle). The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 6 until 8 pm. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Gerald's memory to Newport Rescue Squad, P O Box 144, Newport, Va. 24128. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.

