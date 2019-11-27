WILLIAMS Emma Lee November 23, 2019 Emma Lee Williams, 67, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, Russell and Eva Wilson; son, Brandon. Survivors include her devoted husband, Irven Jr. Williams, one brother and five sisters, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at Noon, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Serenity with family visitation at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

