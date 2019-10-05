WILLIAMS Elsie Ann October 3, 2019 Elsie Ann Williams, 85, of Pembroke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 3, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ, 570 Castle Rock Dr., Pembroke, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday evening, October 5, 2019 at the Givens Funeral Home in Pearisburg.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.