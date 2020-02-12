February 9, 2020 Doris S. Williams, 91, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Funeral services, 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton. Visitation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Please visit www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

