July 16, 1948 January 10, 2020 Dennis Nelson Williams, age 71, of Waynesburg, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at home with his family by his side after a long battle with Cancer. He was born on July 16, 1948, in Vinton, Va., son of the late Charles Strothers and Lucy (Meredith) Williams. Dennis was a member of the ladder Day Saints in Vinton, Va. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969 for the 25th Inf. 1st and 5th Mech Unit where he received a Purple Heart with two Oak Clusters, a Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, and a Combat Inf. Badge. Dennis was a member of the American Legion Post #330, Waynesburg and the Moose Lodge #461, Waynesburg. He was also a life-time member of the V.F.W. #4793, Waynesburg, Military order of Purple Hearts #34, Waynesburg, and DAV chapter 123, Waynesburg. He is survived by his wife, Martha (Tedrow) Williams of Waynesburg, Pa.; daughter, Wendy (John Fisher) Williams of Richmond, Va.; son, Troy Williams of Buchanan, Va.; stepdaughter, Crystal Morris of Waynesburg, Pa.; five grandchildren, Layne Williams, Rikki and Cooper Morris, Zakary and Scott Milton; four sisters, Doris Sowers, Jean Delong, Shirley Overacre, and Marie Gray, all of Roanoke, Va.; brother, Claude Williams of Vinton, Va.; and mother-in-law, Rhea Tedrow of Salineville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald, Eldridge and Leon Williams; and stepson, Chad Milton. Per Dennis' request, he wanted a graveside service, which will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Centennial Cemetery, in Aleppo, Pa., with full military honors conducted by the U.S. Army and the Greene County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 600 Waterfront Dr. Ste. 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please view and sign the online tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
Williams, Dennis Nelson
Service information
Jan 17
Graveside
Friday, January 17, 2020
1:00PM
Centennial Cemetery
501 Aleppo Road
Aleppo Township, PA 15310
