December 29, 2019 Delilah Gaskins Williams, 93, of Blacksburg, Va., passed away on December 29, 2019, in Blacksburg. Delilah was the daughter of the late William and Sue Harris Gaskins and was also predeceased by her husbands, Hatcher Watson Williams and Lloyd Joseph "LJ" Carter. She was born in Roanoke, reared in Drewryville, and lived in Holland most of her life. Delilah was a graduate of Drewryville High School. Left to cherish her memory are a daughter, Sandra Sue Carter of Pearisburg; a son, Joseph "Eddie" Carter of Blacksburg; three grandchildren, Joseph E. Carter Jr., Abigail Carter Brody, and Molly Louise Elizabeth Doss, and six great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Wright Funeral Home, in Franklin, Va., with the Rev. James H. Hyatt Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the Holland, Va. Cemetery, www.wrightfuneralhome.org.
