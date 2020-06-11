June 9, 2020 Claude L. "Jim" Williams, 87, of Vinton, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11 a.m. prior to the service. For more information please visit www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

