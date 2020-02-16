July 16, 1958 February 1, 2020 Barry Williams passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, S.C., while "wintering in the south". Barry was a resident of Blacksburg, Va. Born July 16, 1958, in Princeton, W.Va., he was the son of the late James F. "Freddy" Williams and Ima Jo Williams. Barry was a 1976 graduate of Princeton High School and a 1980 graduate of West Virginia University. Before retiring, Barry was an executive with Nations Bank for most of his professional career. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loyal canine companion, Jake, known to many as "Bubba Jake". They were inseparable and loved by everyone they encountered on their daily walks through Blacksburg and while hiking in many of our National Parks, which was their passion. Survivors include his brothers, Jamie Williams of Leesburg, Va. and Ed (Allen) Williams of Spanishburg, W.Va.; as well as his extended Williams and Mills family. Family and friends are invited to join a celebration of Barry on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Princeton Elks Lodge 1459 in Princeton, W.Va., http://princetonelks1459.com/Menus/Map.html.

