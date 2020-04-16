April 15, 2020 Nettie Mae West Willard, age 86, of Blacksburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, Va., to the late Arthur West and Lydia Christine Harmon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George E. Willard and son, John Arthur "Artie" Willard. She and George opened and operated the Hokie House for 27 years. She had her own catering business for 15 years, catering many weddings, parties, and dinners in the NRV. She was a member of Blacksburg Baptist Church and supported the Interfaith Pantry and Montgomery County Christmas Store. She loved playing bridge with her many dear friends. She is survived by her children, George Alan Willard and Julie Ann Willard; sister, Julie Ann Loyd; grandson, Jordan Willard and wife, Kristin and their children, Carter and Caleb; granddaughter, Georgene Mae Brown and her daughter, Mary. Special thanks to her caregiver, Frances Collins. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, consider making donations to the Blacksburg Rescue Squad, Feeding America of Southwest Virginia, the Alzheimer's Association, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

