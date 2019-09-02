WILKS William A. August 31, 2019 William A. (Bill) Wilks, 87, of Roanoke, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ashby C. and Kathleen Doss Wilks; and a brother, John Wilks. Mr. Wilks retired from Roanoke Printing and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Surviving are his wife, Helen Wilks; sons, Randall (Kim) Wilks, Darrell (Terri) Wilks; grandchildren, Nathan (Wendy) Wilks, Jacob Wilks, Christina Arthur, and Brian (Jessica) Arthur; great-grandchildren, Xander Wilks, and Aiden and Abigail Arthur; and a sister, Patsy Ann Johnson. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to Good Samaritan Hospice. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.