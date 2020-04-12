November 3, 1945 April 8, 2020 Richard E. "Dick" Wilklow, 74, of Salem, went to meet his wife, Ruth in their Heavenly home, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, following a six year battle with cancer. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date when family and friends can once again gather together safely. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

