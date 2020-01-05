August 31, 1931 December 26, 2019 Rita Lockwood Peters Wilkinson, age 88, was born on August 31, 1931, in Ferrum, Virginia, and passed peacefully away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, in Roanoke, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Morton Peters and Roosevelt Gusler Peters; two brothers, Wallace Neil Peters and Harry Delano Peters; three sisters, Jean Peters Morgan, Wanda Ellis Peters and Majella Peters; and her husband, James Howard Wilkinson. She is survived by a sister, Yvonne Peters Goldsmith (and her husband, Charles); a brother-in-law, James Howard Morgan; a sister-in-law, Naomi Wilkinson Murray; her son, James William Wilkinson; her daughter, Sue Lockwood Wilkinson Ridder (and her husband, Kevin); three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Graveside service was held at the Franklin Memorial Park Mount, Virginia 24151, on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. Cemetery, 21440 Virgil H. Goode Hwy, Rocky.
Wilkinson, Rita Lockwood Peters
