August 27, 1941 April 28, 2020 Patricia Catron Hall Wilkinson of Volcan, Panama, formerly of Roanoke, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 28, 2020. Entombment was held in Cerra Punta, Panama. A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, Va.

