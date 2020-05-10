September 25, 1928 March 24, 2020 FRANKLIN, Mass. On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Virginia "Lon" Wilhelms passed peacefully at home with her family at her side. Born in El Paso, Texas, on September 25, 1928, to Ben and Maria Mar, she spent her childhood in Hong Kong and lived there through the Japanese occupation during World War II. From her time in China, and throughout her life she was an example of patience and resilience. While there she learned to speak Chinese (Cantonese dialect) and also became fluent in Spanish taught to her by her mother. We will always remember the twinkle in her eye as she enjoyed singing us songs in both languages. Married for 61 years to Robert "Bob" Wilhelms, they had four children. Over the years, she resided in Appleton and Tonawanda, N.Y., Baton Rouge, La., Huddleston and Roanoke, Va. Most recently she lived in Franklin, Mass., with family. Lon was an active member for many years of the Ladies Guild at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Tonawanda, N.Y. After moving to Huddleston, Va., she became a proud member of the Smith Mountain Lake Fire Belles, an auxiliary of the Saunders Fire Department, where she was known for the exceptional pies she made for their many bake sales. Lon was also a very dedicated member of the Jazzercise Center at Smith Mountain Lake in Hardy, Va. and cherished the many friends she made there. Not to be forgotten, Lon was an avid sports fan. She cheered for the Buffalo Bills (Go Bills!) and the Boston Red Sox. Kind, good hearted, exceptional friend, loving wife and mother, Lon found her greatest joy spending time with her family, especially being a grandmother -- "Joma" -- to her ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Lon was predeceased by her husband, Robert Wilhelms (2012), and her grandson, Craig Robert Murphey (2007). She is survived by her sister, Doris Lum of Henderson, Nev. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Janice Lynn Murphey and son-in-law, Bob, of Franklin, Mass., Dr. Craig Wilhelms and daughter-in-law, Pat, of Roanoke, Va., Kim Mabe and son-in-law, Michael, of Carl Junction, Mo., and Lon Wilhelms and Bill Higgs, of Huddleston, Va. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always hold a special place in their hearts for their "Joma"; Jeni Haskell and husband, Brian, Joey and Charlie Haskell of East Taunton, Mass., Jessica Wise and husband, Henry, of Lexington, Va., Trevor Wilhelms and wife, Molly, of Baltimore, Md., Maggie Waddy and husband, Donny, and Charlotte of Norfolk, Va., Kyle Mabe of Joplin, Mo., Tyler Mabe of Savannah, Ga., Cammie Mabe of Joplin, Mo., Corey Wollaeger of Williamsburg, Va., and Mia Wollaeger of Chicago, Ill. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no services at this time. Remembrances may be made to The Craig Murphey Fellowship Fund, Hunger Free America, 50 Broad St., NYC, NY 10004. https://secure/givelively.org/donate/hunger-free-america/remembering-craig . The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., is honored to assist the Wilhelms Family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com.
