February 8, 1923 March 28, 2020 On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Troy Raymond Wiley, 97, of Roanoke, Va., joined his beloved spouse of 62 years in eternal everlasting peace. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Elizabeth; a son, Gary Wayne Wiley; and a granddaughter, Cammie Hamlin; and his brother, Orion L. Wiley Jr. Born on February 8, 1923, in Roanoke, Virginia, he served in the United States Navy with 27 years of service. Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Diana Wiley of Roanoke, Virginia; daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Michael Freer of Georgetown, Texas; five grandchildren, Sandra, Brian, Timmy, Jason and Troy; and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Jean Richards from Petersburg, Virginia, and another sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Ron Pollard from Spotsylvania, Virginia. His legacy of kindness, patience and unrelenting love for his family will be forever cherished and remembered. Interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans and to the American Red Cross. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Troy WILEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.